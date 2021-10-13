Elton John has achieved another career record: He’s now the first artist to have top 10 singles in the U.K. in six different decades.

With his latest single “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa, remixed by Pnau, poised to become No. 1 in the U.K. this week, John, 74, has seen his share of collaborations reach the top of the charts over the years. Most of his top 10 U.K. hits in the 2000s have been collabs with artists like Blue, Chipmunk and, posthumously, Tupac. He’s also seen a resurgence in catalogue songs enter the charts years after release, thanks to their use in advertisements and on streaming sites. His last top 10 hit was his 1973 holiday song “Step Into Christmas”, which ended 2020 in the top 10, thanks to streaming figures.

The majority of his top 10 singles came in the 1970s. His Kiki Dee duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” was his first to reach No. 1 in the U.K. With “Cold Heart”, John has now surpassed Cher, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Cliff Richard, who each had at least one top 10 single in the U.K. in the past five decades.

In North America, John has achieved another record on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to “Cold Heart”. The “Rocket Man” singer has had Top 40 hits in five decades, achieving his first charting hit in 1970 with “Your Song”.

“Cold Heart” is the lead single off John’s forthcoming album of collaborations, The Lockdown Sessions, featuring songs with artists, including Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, and Stevie Wonder.