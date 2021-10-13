“The Beatles: Get Back” to work in a new Disney+ docuseries from renowned director Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”, “Heavenly Creatures”).

Disney+ released the trailer for “The Beatles: Get Back” on Wednesday, a three-part series exploring the creative process of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Jackson is the only person in 50 years to be granted access to the footage, which was originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969. Jackson also got his hands on more than 150 hours of unheard audio.

The docuseries “takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history… as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years,” a synopsis details.

“Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test,” it continues. “What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of the Beatles.”

“The Beatles: Get Back” rolls out over the course of three days — Nov. 25, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 — on Disney+.