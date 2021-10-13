It’s been six years since Adele released 25 on November 20, 2015… but who’s counting!

Luckily, as many fans speculated after 30 billboards appeared across the globe, Adele is making her triumphant return with her fourth studio album, set for release on November 19, 2021. The singer announced the news on social media, along with the album artwork.

The beloved Grammy Award-winning artist, said she’s “ready to finally put this album out.”

In a lengthy post she revealed, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

She explained how much this new project means to her and has helped her through the difficult chapter that was age 30.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.”

Adele ends her post with a heartfelt “Home is where the heart is x”, which has us all begging to hear the album right now! During her recent Vogue interview, she opened up about the new album and explains how 30 is a letter to her nine-year-old son.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for … Why can’t you still live together?… I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Although 30 is still a month away, the singer recently teased fans with a clip from her upcoming single “Easy On Me”.

“Easy On Me” is hitting all streaming platforms on October 15. It’s rumoured to be a continuation of her previous hit “Hello”, as seen from a teaser for the video. Only time will tell what’s in store for Adele’s 30. All we know is that we’re ready to feel ALL the feels!

