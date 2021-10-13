Click to share this via email

Keep that mayo away from Mrs. Warwick’s coffee.

Last week, the condiment brand Hellmann’s caused a big stir on social media when they suggested using mayonnaise in coffee.

Mayo in your coffee. That’s it, that’s the tweet. — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

The brand added in another tweet that putting mayo in your coffee is the sign of a “sophisticated pallet.”

Nope, that wasn’t a typo. Mayo in your coffee. It’s called having a sophisticated pallet. — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

Cue the brand pushback from coffee drinkers the world over, who were disgusted by the idea.

The internet was a mistake. Just all of this fake news and disinformation being shared. https://t.co/M5E42JWtdy — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) October 13, 2021

We don’t offer any specific #RiskAdvice on this except for… 🤢 https://t.co/yoepO1szFe — RSA Insurance Group (@rsagroup) October 12, 2021

I’d like to speak to every single one of your executives https://t.co/dbzJgmnrAf — Noah Moulton 🐻 (@NoahMoulton) October 12, 2021

Even legendary singer Dionne Warwick got in on the backlash:

It took me 40 minutes to remember how to do this. pic.twitter.com/sOXLEa5SNc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021

One woman turned Warwick’s reaction into a parody song about the outrage:

Hellmann's: put mayo in your coffee Dionne Warwick & absolutely everyone else: no I've written a parody about this You're welcome 😊🎶 pic.twitter.com/1qMaSWK5GT — Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) October 8, 2021

Hellmann’s, meanwhile, has continued to promote the idea.

The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include: -mayo in your coffee

-coffee in your mayo — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

Good morning everyone! ☕ — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 8, 2021