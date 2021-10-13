Keep that mayo away from Mrs. Warwick’s coffee.

Last week, the condiment brand Hellmann’s caused a big stir on social media when they suggested using mayonnaise in coffee.

The brand added in another tweet that putting mayo in your coffee is the sign of a “sophisticated pallet.”

Cue the brand pushback from coffee drinkers the world over, who were disgusted by the idea.

Even legendary singer Dionne Warwick got in on the backlash:

One woman turned Warwick’s reaction into a parody song about the outrage:

Hellmann’s, meanwhile, has continued to promote the idea.