Keep that mayo away from Mrs. Warwick’s coffee.
Last week, the condiment brand Hellmann’s caused a big stir on social media when they suggested using mayonnaise in coffee.
RELATED: Dionne Warwick Reveals New Music Collaboration With The Weeknd Is In The Works
Mayo in your coffee.
That’s it, that’s the tweet.
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
The brand added in another tweet that putting mayo in your coffee is the sign of a “sophisticated pallet.”
Nope, that wasn’t a typo.
Mayo in your coffee.
It’s called having a sophisticated pallet.
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
Cue the brand pushback from coffee drinkers the world over, who were disgusted by the idea.
The internet was a mistake.
Just all of this fake news and disinformation being shared. https://t.co/M5E42JWtdy
— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) October 13, 2021
We don’t offer any specific #RiskAdvice on this except for… 🤢 https://t.co/yoepO1szFe
— RSA Insurance Group (@rsagroup) October 12, 2021
I’d like to speak to every single one of your executives https://t.co/dbzJgmnrAf
— Noah Moulton 🐻 (@NoahMoulton) October 12, 2021
Even legendary singer Dionne Warwick got in on the backlash:
It took me 40 minutes to remember how to do this. pic.twitter.com/sOXLEa5SNc
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021
RELATED: Dionne Warwick Voices Support For Britney Spears: ‘Give Her Back Her Life, Set Her Free’
One woman turned Warwick’s reaction into a parody song about the outrage:
Hellmann's: put mayo in your coffee
Dionne Warwick & absolutely everyone else: no
I've written a parody about this
You're welcome 😊🎶 pic.twitter.com/1qMaSWK5GT
— Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) October 8, 2021
Hellmann’s, meanwhile, has continued to promote the idea.
The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include:
-mayo in your coffee
-coffee in your mayo
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 8, 2021
Good morning everyone! ☕
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 8, 2021
Wishing all the best to @will_levis today.
Hope you’re starting gameday with a fresh cup of coffee. ☕
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 9, 2021
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 12, 2021