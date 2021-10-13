Olivia Wilde is making sustainability sexy.

Wilde, 37, went nude in a photoshoot for True Botanicals’ latest campaign. True Botanicals is a skincare brand specializing in clean and sustainable products.

“I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don’t allow the stigmatization of women’s bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself,” Wilde told Vogue.

“I wish that in this country, we weren’t so terrified of women’s bodies in the way that we are and have this kind of puritanical perspective on nipples. I think it’s really silly.”

In fact, breastfeeding helped Wilde, who shares children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with ex Jason Sudeikis, form “a different relationship to your breasts and sort of the rest of the world.”

“I am someone who has had two babies, I’m in my late 30s, and I love my body now more than I ever have.”

As for the True Botanicals campaign, Wilde said in a statement published by E! News, “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy. I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring.”