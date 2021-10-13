The late Christopher Plummer’s long and legendary career is being celebrated with a brand new commemorative stamp.

Canada Post announced the release of the new stamp on Wednesday, revealing they first approached the Canadian icon about the honour in 2019.

According to Canada Post, the actor was “thrilled” to be featured on a Canadian stamp and even consulted on the design, which features illustrations by Spooky Pooka depicting the actor in several of his most celebrated roles, including “King Lear”, “The Man Who Would Be King”, “The Tempest”, “The Sound Of Music” and “Barrymore”.

RELATED: Archie Panjabi Remembers Late ‘Departure’ Co-Star Christopher Plummer: ‘He Was A Beautiful Soul’

The stamp was designed by Stephen Slipp and printed by Colour Innovations.

Photo: Canada Post

RELATED: The Late Christopher Plummer Stars In Thrilling New Trailer For ‘Departure’ Season 2

Before his death earlier this year, Plummer appeared in more than 200 films, television movies and miniseries and performed on stage in theatre, from Broadway to the Stratford Festival.

Plummer was also the only Canadian to achieve the triple crown of acting by taking home two Emmys, two Tonys and an Academy Award, which he won at age 82 for his supporting role in “Beginners”.

The acting legend died on Feb. 5, 2021. He was 91.