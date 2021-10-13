Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Isla Fisher shared the cutest post to celebrate the 50th birthday of her other half Sacha Baron Cohen Wednesday.

The actress posted a sweet pic of the pair in Perth, beaming for the camera while enjoying a glass of wine.

Fisher’s caption included: “Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH ❤️”

The pair, who moved to Australia in 2020, tied the knot in 2010 after meeting at a party in the early 2000s.

RELATED: Isla Fisher On Why She Doesn’t Share Photos Of Her And Sacha Baron Cohen’s 3 Kids On Social Media: ‘I Want Our Children To Have A Normal Childhood’

Reese Witherspoon, David Arquette, and more were among those commenting on the pic to send their well-wishes.

Witherspoon wrote, “Awwww love you @sachabaroncohen ! Have the best birthday ! ❤️❤️❤️”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Honoured With 2021 Icon Award At GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Arquette added, “Happy Birthday SBC!!! ❤️”

Naomi Watts gushed: “Happy BIRTHDAY 🎉🎊🎁🎈🎂 and love you guys!!”