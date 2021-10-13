Isla Fisher shared the cutest post to celebrate the 50th birthday of her other half Sacha Baron Cohen Wednesday.
The actress posted a sweet pic of the pair in Perth, beaming for the camera while enjoying a glass of wine.
Fisher’s caption included: “Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH ❤️”
The pair, who moved to Australia in 2020, tied the knot in 2010 after meeting at a party in the early 2000s.
Reese Witherspoon, David Arquette, and more were among those commenting on the pic to send their well-wishes.
Witherspoon wrote, “Awwww love you @sachabaroncohen ! Have the best birthday ! ❤️❤️❤️”
Arquette added, “Happy Birthday SBC!!! ❤️”
Naomi Watts gushed: “Happy BIRTHDAY 🎉🎊🎁🎈🎂 and love you guys!!”