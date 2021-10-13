Click to share this via email

Kelly Preston is being remembered on her birthday.

On Wednesday, John Travolta marked what would have been his wife’s 59th birthday with a loving tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Kelly,” the actor wrote. “We miss and love you very much.”

Preston died in July 2020 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Travolta has shared memories of his late wife with followers on Instagram before, including over the summer when her last film, “Off the Rails”, was released.

The actor also paid tribute to Preston in a Mother’s Day post earlier this year.