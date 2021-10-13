Click to share this via email

Robyn cannot believe that Boston Red Sox players are dancing on their own.

Red Sox players celebrated their American League Championship Series (ALCS) advancement over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday by shouting along to a remix of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

“Bonkers,” Robyn wrote while retweeting video of the celebration.

“Dancing On My Own” was originally released on April 20, 2010 as the lead single for her fifth studio album, Body Talk Pt. 1.

The platinum-certified song landed in the top 10 in seven countries and cracked the top five in Denmark, Scotland, Sweden (no. 1), the U.K. and U.S.