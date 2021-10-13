Dave Bautista may be a movie star now, but the actor once lived in fear of getting fired from the WWE before he ever made a name for himself.

In the cover story for November’s issue of Men’s Health, the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” star, 52, opened up about the “toxic” time he had while working for WWE.

“It was just a very toxic atmosphere,” he says. “Wrestling is very competitive. It’s very cutthroat. You are put in a position where you have to posture up all the time, and it’s exhausting. It’s just exhausting.”

Bautista also recalled being frightened of being fired.

“I couldn’t get comfortable, people didn’t like me,” he explained. “I was doing something wrong, the company wasn’t going to do anything with me, they didn’t know what to do with me, they didn’t know where I fit in.”

The “Dune” actor also revealed he made “cliché mistakes” over money during his time with the WWE, admitting he spent his paychecks on “stupid stuff.”

“I wasted all that money, and I could’ve done a lot of good things with that money,” he said. “I could’ve helped people; I could’ve helped animals. But honestly, I was miserable and I was just trying to buy happiness.”

Bautista parted ways with WWE in 2010 and went on to star in other flicks like “My Spy”, “Blade Runner 2049” and “Army Of The Dead”.