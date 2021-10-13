In a time of war and suffering, Emily Dickinson is trying to hold it all together.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the third and final season of “Dickinson”, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the iconic American poet.

In the new season, “Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.”

Created by Alena Smith, the series also stars Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as Wiz Khalifa as Death.

The third season will also feature Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

“Dickinson” season 3 premieres Nov. 5.