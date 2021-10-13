Click to share this via email

Chris Stapleton and Jimmy Fallon sing about their love of Nancy Meyers films in a new “Tonight Show” skit.

The country crooner joins the host to pay homage to classic Meyers flicks including “The Holiday”, “It’s Complicated”, “Something’s Gotta Give” and more in their catchy track “A Film By Nancy Meyers”.

The duo sing about cashmere scarves, linen pants, kitchens with beautiful islands, copper pans, and “the nicest rugs I’ve ever seen” in the hilarious clip.

They also re-enact Robert De Niro doing tai chi in the park in “The Intern”, among other beloved Meyers movie moments.

“When I need a little heart and I want to be inspired/ I get cozy on the couch/ watch a film by Nancy Meyers,” Stapleton and Fallon sing.

The sketch comes after Fallon recently stepped in to perform guitar with Stapleton after his usual bandmate was unable to travel due to an earache.

Fallon nailed the performance of “You Should Probably Leave” with the musician on “The Tonight Show”. Give it a watch below.