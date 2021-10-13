Click to share this via email

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank by sharing some never-before-seen photos from her big day.

In two new Instagram posts, the royal, 31, shared stunning photographs taken by Divine Day Photography.

The first image showed Eugenie arriving at St George’s Chapel in her gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding gown, just moments ahead of the big event.

“One of my favourites of HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official,” the caption of Divine Day Photography’s post read. “What an honour. Three years ago today gorgeous one… Happy Anniversary to you both! @princesseugenie.”

In her own post, Eugenie shared an unseen snap from the couple’s wedding reception, where the bride wowed in a blush pink Zac Posen gown.

“Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today,” she wrote.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018.

The couple have since welcomed their first child together, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born earlier this year.