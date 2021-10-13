Letitia Wright is rejecting a report accusing her of spreading anti-vaccination views on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Wright’s name was included in a report by The Hollywood Reporter about A-list actors refusing to get vaccinated, and production sets without vaccine mandates. Wright, who came under fire in the past for posting anti-vaccination content, denied the allegations by the publication.

RELATED: Letitia Wright Released From Hospital After Suffering Minor Injuries

“It saddens me to have to address the report published by The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 6th, 2021,” Wright’s post began. “The report spoke about my conduct on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”

Wright argued that she is only focused on her craft as an actress.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft and my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been and will continue to be my only focus.

RELATED: Letitia Wright Remembers Chadwick Boseman

“I will continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17. I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers. And I continue to pray for God’s love, peace and joy for you all,” she concluded. “God bless you.”



Wright portrays T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The movie is set to premiere on July 8, 2022.