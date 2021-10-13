Howie Mandel says he’s now “home and doing better” after he was reportedly rushed to a California hospital after passing out while getting coffee at Starbucks.

In a tweet issued a few hours after his collapse, Mandel wrote that he “was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok! — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) October 14, 2021

According to the initial report from TMZ, Mandel, 65, was attended to by paramedics after reportedly passing out at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and longtime Canadian comedian was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tarzana, Calif. A source reportedly told the publication that doctors believe he passed out from low blood sugar.

