Howie Mandel is recovering after losing consciousness in public.

Mandel, 65, was attended to by paramedics after reportedly passing out at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He sat up on his own as he was being attended to members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

RELATED: Howie Mandel Shows Off His Underwear On ‘Ellen’

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and longtime Canadian comedian was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tarzana, Calif. A source reportedly told the publication that doctors believe he passed out from low blood sugar.

RELATED: Howie Mandel ‘Heartbroken’ By Norm Macdonald’s Death

ET Canada has reached out to Mandel’s rep for comment.