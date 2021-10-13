Penn Badgley has graced our television screens for over a decade as two very different characters.

The actor, 34, who currently stars as the serial killer Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s “You”, chatted with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote the highly anticipated third season and addressed the comparisons between Joe and his other iconic character, Dan Humphrey from “Gossip Girl”.

“I do think it was brilliant casting in a way, because there is, there is some kind of like dialogue between these two shows that are, that are very different, but at the same time, there’s, there’s this very similar vein, there’s this similar kind of Bingy frothiness which characterizes so many shows,” he explained.

According to Badgley, we’ve all been rooting for the bad guy too.

RELATED: Penn Badgley Reveals His ‘Gossip Girl’ Fame Left Him Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’

“Even back in 2007, when the show [‘Gossip Girl’] came out… ‘Breaking Bad’ hadn’t even come out that year yet. I think Breaking Bad came out in 2008. That was like a huge moment where we’re suddenly interested in a different kind of an antihero or a villain.”

He continued, “I think Dan was meant to be this sort of moral compass. And, and that became increasingly irrelevant to ‘Gossip Girl’… not to mention that at the end of ‘Gossip Girl’, technically speaking, Dan was revealed to be a total sociopath, he was manipulating… And, and I think this show, ‘You’, is interesting… now we’re that much more accustomed to watching a show about a murderer and being like, ‘Woo, I love that guy.’”

RELATED: Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke Shares Adorable Picture Of Their Newborn Son

Badgley also opened up about becoming a father. The star and his wife Domino Kirke welcomed son James last year.

“I am having a joyful experience as a father,” he said. “Even being a father in a pandemic is like still been a joy somehow.”

“You” season three hits Netflix on Oct. 15.