Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out amid the ongoing rumours about daughter Lilibet.

According to the online chatter, the royal couple had plans to have little Lilibet, who was born in June, christened in the U.K. But since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to California, it caused confusion among royal followers.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Become ‘Impact Partners’ At Sustainable Investing Firm

Lilibet’s older brother Archie, 2, was christened in July 2019 in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, a year before his parents moved.

“Plans for the baby’s christening have not been finalized,” the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told E! News. “And as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Not Attend U.K. Event Honoring Princess Diana, Source Says

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” read an Instagram statement shared at the time of Archie’s christening. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021.