Get ready for another comedy from Mindy Kaling, who’s brought viewers big laughs with such series as “The Mindy Project” (in which she also starred) and her recent Netflix offering “Never Have I Ever”.

On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled the first trailer for “The Sex Lives of College Girls”, with Kaling introducing the “sneak peek” at her upcoming series.

The series — created by Kaling and Justin Noble — follows four female college roommates (Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

HBO Max

“A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus,” notes the synopsis of the series.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” premieres Nov. 18.