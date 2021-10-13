James Gunn has a sinister idea for a “Gilligan’s Island” movie.

In a response to a “pitch a movie in two pictures, no caption” challenge on Twitter, the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad” director posted a picture of the “Gilligan’s Island” crew next to a depiction of cannibalism.

Pitch a movie with two pictures, no caption. https://t.co/siUuPbozqU pic.twitter.com/tg4ZpRp8kH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 13, 2021

Following up the tweet, Gunn explained, “A true story: In the late 90’s screenwriting GOAT Charlie Kaufman pitched a movie version of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ where the islanders, starving & desperate, started killing & eating each other. Warner Bros wanted to do it – but Sherwood Schwartz, the creator, said no way.”

He added, “After ‘Guardians’ I tried to resurrect the idea & wanted to direct. It seemed Warners & Charlie were interested but, this time, the estate of the late Sherwood Schwartz nixed it. Anyway, if the Schwartz estate changes their mind, I’m here.”

After Guardians I tried to resurrect the idea & wanted to direct. It seemed Warners & Charlie were interested but, this time, the estate of the late Sherwood Schwartz nixed it. Anyway, if the Schwartz estate changes their mind, I’m here. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 13, 2021

“Gilligan’s Island”, which ran for three seasons from 1964-1967 on CBS, followed a group of castaways on an island and their attempts to survive and escape.

Schwartz, who also created “The Brady Bunch”, passed away in 2011.