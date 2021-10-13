Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

SPOILER ALERT: A key plot point in the ending of Netflix phenom “Squid Game” will be revealed by reading further.

On Tuesday night, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James wrapped up his press conference and shared a few words with teammate Anthony Davis.

The topic of conversation: “Squid Game”, the dystopian South Korean thriller that recently topped Netflix as the streamer’s most-watched series launch ever.

“Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done?” James asks.

RELATED: It’s Official: ‘Squid Game’ Hits 111 Million Viewers To Become Netflix’s ‘Biggest Series Launch Ever’

“Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though,” James continues Davis.

“I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the f**king flight and go see your daughter, bro,” James tells Davis “Like what are you doing?”

🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨 LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

After video of James’ comments went viral on Twitter, others who watched the show chimed in with their opinions as well.

OK BUT THEY HAD TO MAKE AN EPIC SETUP FOR SEASON TWO

Also, the reasoning for his desire to do something about the squid game is all explained in that dialogue at the end during the twist! (Trying to discuss without any spoilers) — Yunnie (@yunniekim) October 13, 2021

Bron was so disgusted💀 — Emmanuel🍁 (@Emmanuelkamia) October 13, 2021

This is so cool, I hated the ending too @KingJames — Mwirigi (@TkMwirigi) October 13, 2021