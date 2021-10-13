SPOILER ALERT: A key plot point in the ending of Netflix phenom “Squid Game” will be revealed by reading further.

 

 

 

 

On Tuesday night, following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James wrapped up his press conference and shared a few words with teammate Anthony Davis.

The topic of conversation: “Squid Game”, the dystopian South Korean thriller that recently topped Netflix as the streamer’s most-watched series launch ever.

“Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done?” James asks.

“Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though,” James continues Davis.

“I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the f**king flight and go see your daughter, bro,” James tells Davis “Like what are you doing?”

After video of James’ comments went viral on Twitter, others who watched the show chimed in with their opinions as well.

