Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sorry, Macaulay Culkin fans, the actor is not involved in the new “Home Alone” reboot.

The new trailer for Disney+’s upcoming reboot, “Home Sweet Home Alone” debuted this week and after the sneak peek made headlines, many fans wondered if Culkin, the original Kevin McCallister, make an appearance.

Taking to Twitter, Culkin shut down any rumours of his involvement.

RELATED: Danica McKellar Shares Incredible Throwback Photo Of Her And Macaulay Culkin At 1991 Emmys

“Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new ‘Home Alone’ reboot,” he tweeted.

Adding, “I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today:

I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 13, 2021

RELATED: Michael Fishman Reveals Macaulay Culkin Was Almost Cast As DJ Conner On ‘Roseanne’

“Home Sweet Home Alone”, which was first announced in 2019, follows 10-year-old Max Mercer (“Jojo Rabbit”‘s Archie Yates) as he’s accidentally left behind when his family travels to Tokyo for the holidays.

Just like the original, Max finds himself having to think creatively when two married robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) try to break into his home.

“Saturday Night Live” icon Kenan Thompson also stars in the film, which was written by “SNL” writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

“Home Sweet Home Alone” hits Disney+ on Nov. 12.