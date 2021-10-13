Ethan Hawke stars in “Zeroes and Ones”, a new thriller from director Abel Ferrara (“Bad Lieutenant”), and an explosive new trailer was released on Wednesday.

In the trailer for this political thriller, Hawke plays a soldier racing against the clock to prevent a terrorist attack while trying to track down his imprisoned twin brother, also played by Hawke.

According to the film’s synopsis, the action takes place during “one deadly night in Rome. Called to the city to stop an imminent terrorist bombing, soldier J.J. (Hawke) desperately seeks news of his imprisoned rebel brother, Justin (also Hawke), who holds knowledge that could thwart the attack. Navigating the capital’s darkened streets, J.J. races to a series of ominous encounters, hoping to keep the Vatican from being blown to bits.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Ferrara explained why he chose to integrate the COVID-19 pandemic into the film’s storyline.

“Because you can’t make a film that was written before this, and then try to figure out how to shoot it,” he said. “You’ve got to be part of the event. In my film, the actors wear masks, there are no extras, people are washing their hands. We shot the film very quickly, there was a very small crew, there wasn’t anything that could have contaminated. If I wrote a script about some gigantic costume drama three years before the pandemic and tried to come up with 400 protocols to make that safe to shoot, it’s not gonna happen.”

“Zeroes and Ones” premieres in theatres and VOD on Nov. 19.