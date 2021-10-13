Emma Kenney is spilling the tea on “Shameless” life post-Emmy Rossum.

The actress, 22, who starred as Debbie Gallagher on the hit Showtime series, joined the “Call Her Daddy” podcast for an interview and revealed set was a lot more “positive” following Rossum’s exit.

Rossum, who played Debbie’s big sister Fiona on “Shameless”, left the show in 2019 after nine seasons.

“The set became more of a positive place,” the “Connors” alum explained. “I remember pre her leaving, I’d go to set some days and I’d be very anxious having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody.”

The news of Rossum’s exit came just two years after she made headlines for demanding the be paid the same as her “Shameless” costar William H. Macy.

According to Variety, the “Phantom Of The Opera” actress, 35, asked for more money than Macy, 71, to “make up for previous seasons where she was making significantly less than him.” She later settled the dispute, signed on for season eight, then walked away the following season.

ET Canada has reached out to Rossum for comment.