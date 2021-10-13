A certain “Magic Mike” star’s ears may begin to burn when Jessie J releases her upcoming album.

In a new interview with Capital FM, the “Bang Bang” singer revealed she’s just recorded some songs for her upcoming album, and her 2020 split with Channing Tatum apparently looms large in her new music.

“The first song is about being in a relationship and someone just dismissing it. You know, when you go through a breakup and someone is like, ‘OK, bye,'” she said, indicating their breakup was not an amicable one.

“One of my favourite songs is about just going for it and jumping in at the deep end,” she said of another song.

“I feel like all you try to do is beat your best moment. I am still trying to beat my first album and I am trying to roll with the years and the times,” she said of the goals she sets for herself.

“The whole industry is so different now,” she added. “I feel like every artist has that moment or that song they are remembered for and I feel like I am still trying to beat my first album.”