Jonah Hill is kindly asking people to please stop talking about his body.

The “Super Bad” star has been open about being self-conscious and learning to practice self-love but understandably doesn’t want everyone else weighing in.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body, good or bad,” he wrote on Wednesday. “I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

Over the summer, Hill embraced his body positivity with a new “body love” tattoo that featured the “rock on” hand sign, a play on the Body Glove logo.

Hill has been sharing a number of messages about loving the body you have, writing earlier this year, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself” after his “childhood insecurities” being “exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers” stopped him from taking off his shirt.