Lil Kim is not amused by being the butt of one of 50 Cent’s jokes.

On Wednesday, the rapper (a.k.a. Curtis Jackson) shared a meme, featuring TikTok video of Lil Kim dancing alongside video of the titular Leprechaun from the 1990s horror movies.

“I’m sorry I know it’s early but idk why s**t like this is funny to me. LOL,” he wrote in the post (which he’s since deleted).

Lil Kim fired back with a scathing response, accusing him of being “so obsessed with me it’s getting creepy. [Yawn].”

She continued by adding, “This one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh [with you] but corny boo. [You] falling off, I’m too bad and too fly in this video [you] reaching now but we all know why. Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much.” She goes on to say,

She then wrote, “Lmbo keep em coming boo boo only lets me know I’m on your brain 24/7. I love it! Dm me next time I’ll send you exclusives cause you mad late. This meme been out months ago so you searched for this you probably made it. Lameeeeee.”

However, 50 Cent later doubled down, sharing the videos on Instagram again, insisting, “all i said was i thought this was funny 🤷🏽‍♂️😆 LOL.”