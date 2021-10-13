Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dolly Parton was quick to jump on the latest Twitter trend and definitely won it already.

On Monday, the red flag trend started as people would post a questionable quote or opinion followed by the red flag emoji as a warning.

Parton took to the social media site on Wednesday to share lyrics from her hit “Jolene”.

RELATED: Fake Dolly Parton TikTok Account Banned After Duping Fans With ‘Doctored’ Video

“When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair,” she wrote.

When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair 🚩🚩🚩 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 13, 2021

The lyrics from “Jolene” are about her begging another woman to not steal her man.

Parton is active on Twitter, but it recently appeared that she had joined TikTok.

RELATED: Dolly Parton, Businesses Raise $700K For Flood Victims

Fans got excited with a video that seemed to be Parton but it was later revealed to be a fake.

Speaking to “Today”, a spokesperson for the country star said that an unverified user had posted a video from Parton’s Imagination Library site and “doctored it.”