“The Tender Bar” is open in George Clooney’s new movie starring Ben Affleck.

The trailer for the film was released on Thursday. The film’s impressive roster includes Academy Award Winner Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, and Lily Rabe.

“Tender Bar” — Photo: Claire Folger/ © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

“The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colourful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures,” a synopsis reads.



“As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer.”

“The Tender Bar” premieres Dec. 17 in movie theatres. It will premiere exactly one month later via Prime Video Canada on January 17.