William Shatner is opening up about what it was like being blasted into space.

The Canadian actor, 90, soared to an estimated 66 miles (106 kilometres) over the West Texas desert Wednesday in the ship built by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company.

He then safely parachuted to the desert floor after the flight that lasted just over 10 minutes.

Shatner chatted to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday’s “Today” about the incredible experience, revealing how he got emotional heading through the 50-mile “thin blue skin” that surrounds Earth and provides us with life.

The “Star Trek” legend shared, “I was trying to think of something clever to say and then we get up and when I was there, everything I thought might be clever to say went out the window.

“All of a sudden the blue is down below and the blackness of space — now space is interesting, the universe lies there — but in that moment, in that window, it was only black and ominous.”

He went on, “I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life and what’s become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet.

“It’s so fragile. I was struck so profoundly by it.”

Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record — set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Bezos spaceship in July — by eight years.

“That was unlike anything they described,” Shatner said as the capsule descended toward Earth Wednesday.