Rob Lowe is sharing the memory of his pet dog.

On Wednesday, the “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor announced the sad news on Instagram that his family dog Wayne had passed away.

The 57-year-old wrote, “He was also a wonderful actor who did all his own stunts on our backyard Instagram show ‘Abandon Crab’. We love you, Wayne! RIP.”

Lowe received comments of support from family and friends, including other celebrities.

The actor’s brother Chad Lowe wrote, “Godspeed Wayne.”

Lowe’s son Matthew added, “He is in heaven swimming and stealing bread. Abandon crab forever.”

“Straight to Heaven,” wrote his other son John.

Katherine Schwarzenegger also commented, “Poor Wayne!!! We love you Wayne!” while her brother Patrick said, “Don’t forget drinking Jacuzzi water!!”