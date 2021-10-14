“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is full of love and mass destruction in the live-action movie’s final trailer.

The final trailer for “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was released ahead of its November premiere. Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese star in the new movie. Also featured are comedians Russell Peters and Kenan Thompson.

Darby Camp stars in “Clifford the Big Red Dog” — Photo: Paramount Pictures

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“While her single mom (Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!”

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” premieres November 10 in theatres following an August 26 screening at CinemaCon.