Chris Martin discusses Coldplay’s plans to cut CO2 emissions by 50 per cent on their upcoming tour compared with their 2016-17 world tour.

The band are planning to “almost entirely” use renewable energy to power the tour, which kicks off in March in Costa Rica. The country has one of the highest rates of renewable energy generation in the world.

Martin told the BBC about fans being on “kinetic flooring”: “When they move, they power the concert. And we have bicycles, too, that do the same thing. The more people move, the more they’re helping.

“You know when the frontman says, ‘We need you to jump up and down’? When I say that, I literally really need you to jump up and down. Because if you don’t, then the lights go out.”

The shows will use electricity from batteries fuelled by fan power, as well as solar energy, recycled cooking oil from local restaurants and mains power from 100 per cent renewable sources where available, like in Costa Rica, the BBC added.

The group will also plant a tree for every ticket sold.

The singer said he knew there was going to be backlash regarding certain things, such as their use of private jets.

“I don’t mind any backlash at all,” he insisted. “We’re trying our best, and we haven’t got it perfect. Absolutely. We always have backlash for everything.

“And the people that give us backlash for that kind of thing, for flying, they’re right. So we don’t have any argument against that.”

Martin said of people asking the question, “Why tour at all?”: “And that’s where we don’t really have any comeback except, we would really like to.

“We could stay at home and that may be better. But we want to tour and we want to meet people and connect with people – so try and do it in the cleanest way possible.”

Martin explained how the band were hoping to have “slightly shifted the status quo of how a tour works” in a few years’ time.

However, he admitted: “In some areas, there’s still not enough possible, like how do you get people to a venue without consuming any power? That’s still really hard.

“Or flying – there’s still a lot of offsetting we have to do, because even sustainable aviation fuel isn’t good enough yet.

“So we know where we still have a long way to go. But in terms of the show itself, the whole show is powered from renewable energy, which is amazing.”