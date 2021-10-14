Click to share this via email

Everyone’s favourite stories are getting a very “Frozen” twist.

On Thursday, Disney Plus debuted the trailer for “Olaf Presents”, a new series of shorts featuring the beloved snowman, voiced by Josh Gad, retelling Disney classics.

“For almost 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has given us beloved classics and timeless moments we’ll never forget,” says a voice-over announcer. “Now, join an old friend as he retells these stories in a way only he can.”

The trailer gives glimpses at Olaf’s retellings, including a recreation of the opening of “The Lion King”, with the snowman humming “The Circle of Life” while holding up a baby made out of snow.

In another moment, Olaf is dressed as Rapunzel from “Tangled”, letting down a long rope of hair from a snow castle.

The series will feature retellings of five films: the aforementioned “The Lion King and “Tangled”, as well as “The Little Mermaid”, “Aladdin”, and “Moana”.

“Olaf Presents” premieres Nov. 12.