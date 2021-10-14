Click to share this via email

Halle Berry is getting back in the ring.

On Thursday, Netflix premiered the trailer for the Oscar-winning actress’s directorial debut “Bruised”, in which Berry plays an MMA fighter looking to reclaim her glory.

“Jackie Justice (Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace,” the official description reads. “Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.

“But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.”

The film also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

“Bruised” is in theatres November 17, and hits Netflix November 24.