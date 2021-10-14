Carole Baskin is ready to scrap in Discovery+’s trailer for “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight”.

Discovery+ dropped the trailer for their two-part docuseries on Thursday. The show follows the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” subject as she goes after animal exploiters. She also throws a few jabs at the creator’s of the hit Netflix program.

RELATED: ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Is Adorable As He Rampages In Live-Action Trailer

“We were told ‘Tiger King’ is a documentary about the abuse of wild animals. It turned out to be reality TV show at best,” Baskin says in the video. “I’ve been going after animal exploiters for decades. Joe Exotic is one of them and he’s in jail. I want to go on to bringing down the next bad guy. We have an investigator to help us make sense of the things we’re finding. We are going to catch you.

“This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come ‘behind the scenes’ with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals,” she added in a press release. “This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones.”

RELATED: Carole Baskin Tells ‘Tiger King 2’ Producers To ‘Lose My Number’

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight” premieres Saturday, November 13, on Discovery+.