While promoting his latest film “Ron’s Gone Wrong”, singer-turned-voice actor Liam Payne spoke with ET Canada about a concept that’s explored in the film about disliking someone initially but eventually becoming very close friends.

The former One Direction member revealed that he and group mate Louis Tomlinson didn’t like each other when they first met on “The X Factor” over 10 years ago.

“Me and Louis did not get along. We all got thrown together, and we didn’t know each other when got made into a band.”

Payne admits things between him and Tomlinson were very rocky in the start, explaining “We hated each other, it was that strong!”

However, Directioners need not worry — there is no bad blood between the two. Nowadays it’s quite the opposite.

“Now we are actually the best of friends within the band, which I think is absolutely hilarious…I think even in those moments of angst it breathes a connection between you both.”

Watch more with Liam tonight on ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET.