Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Freida Pinto looks radiant in a series of stunning baby shower snaps she shared on Instagram.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tran, cradles her baby bump in one shot while posing in front of a table of treats, a balloon arch and a “baby” sign.

Pinto dons a long white linen dress from Fil de Vie for the occasion, teaming it with jewellery by Ilene Joy.

Her caption includes, “Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me.”

RELATED: Freida Pinto Has Her Suspicions In Netflix’s ‘Intrusion’ Trailer

She also wrote how “blessed and lucky” she feels.

Kate Bosworth was among those gushing over the pics in the comments section, writing, “You are GLOWING!!! So beautiful ✨✨✨✨✨✨.”

“Darling mama to be!!!!!! ❤️” Michelle Monaghan added, as Ashley Graham wrote, “stunning 😍.”

Pinto’s post comes after she confirmed she was expecting a baby back in June:

Pinto and Tran have been romantically linked since 2017, before making their public debut as a couple at the U.S. Open in September 2018.

Pinto announced their engagement in November 2019 with an adorable post: