Stacey Dash is revealing her struggles with addiction.

Appearing Thursday on “Dr. Oz”, the “Clueless” star opened up about her opioid pill addiction and achieving sobriety.

As she explained on the show, at one point her addiction was costing her approximately $10,000 per month and nearly killed her.

Asked how bad her addiction got, Dash said, “I was taking 18-20 pills a day,” adding, “I lost everything.”

Thankfully, the actress has come out the other end sober and healthy.

“I just celebrated five years of sobriety,” she said, “I’m clean, five years.”

The 54-year-old actress continued, “And in this five years, the greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person, I’ve been able to understand my parents, and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.”