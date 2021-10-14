Boyz II Men make Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” their own with a little help from Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year 2021 event.

Wednesday’s event honoured country artists Stapleton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett and Luke Combs, plus 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime, Randy Travis, and Breakout Artist of the Year, Mickey Guyton. Stapleton asked Boyz II Men, one of his favourite acts, to perform in his honour at the Nashville event.

Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

“Chris, you’re a real one man, straight up,” Boyz II Men told Stapleton prior to the performance, according to The Boot. “What you’ve done for music — not just country music but for music — is, you let us all know that soul, good singing and a heart of gold … is still very much prevalent in 2021.”

Chris Stapleton accepts an award onstage from Connie Britton during the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom — Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

There is no doubt that Boyz II Men did right by Stapleton.

“I don’t think that’s Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” anymore — that’s Boyz II Men’s ‘Cold’,” Stapleton said afterwards. “Man, how awesome was that?”

“I feel a lotta love in the room tonight,” an emotional Stapleton added.