Robert Pattinson’s Batman is sounding better and better.

On Thursday, an extremely brief new teaser was released for “The Batman”, in anticipation of a new full trailer debuting at the DC Fandome event on Oct. 16.

The 6-second teaser features only footage of the Bat-Signal being lit up in red in the pouring rain, with Pattinson’s voice as Batman saying, “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.”

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

On Twitter, fans got very excited about hearing Pattinson’s gruff Batman voice.

his batman voice im losing it???? pic.twitter.com/Rha4GKcGHG — ً (@twirkarchive) October 14, 2021

rob’s batman voice on full display pic.twitter.com/UsgVfhDzMW — mel (@CAPESHlT) October 14, 2021

HOLY FUCK IS THAT ROB'S BATMAN VOICE?? pic.twitter.com/3BhD7odRm9 — morris 🦇 (@SketchedBat) October 14, 2021

hello robert's batman's voice is so sexy https://t.co/yciMbuRPuP — almi (@batswyne) October 14, 2021

Pattinson was previously heard voicing the line, “I’m vengeance,” in the original teaser for the film released at last year’s Fandome event.

Some fans also attempted to analyze the meaning and thematic importance of the line in the new teaser.

The fact that Batman's attitude towards his bat-signal is that it is literally a warning for criminals, rather than a beacon of hope… Pattinson is going to play the moral ambiguity of the character so well in #TheBatman. Bruce Wayne is becoming consumed by his shadow-self. https://t.co/ZrS3wYRP6b pic.twitter.com/roXsDH9w70 — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) October 14, 2021

“The Batman” is scheduled to hit theatres March 4, 2022.