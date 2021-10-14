Leah Remini is set to host “The Wendy Williams Show” season 13 premiere week as Williams takes some time off amid her ongoing health issues.

The show is set to return October 18, with Remini doing the honours from Tuesday to Friday.

Executive producer David Perler said, “Wendy’s shoes are hard to fill, so we needed to find the right fit.

“Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way.”

The season will kick off on Monday with some of Williams’ favourite hot talk panellists — Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo — who will tackle the juiciest headlines in the news and share their take on the hottest topics.

Williams, 57, contracted breakthrough COVID-19 last month and has had ongoing health struggles with Graves’ disease.

A post shared on the show’s Instagram earlier this week read, “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.

“She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair,” the statement concluded. “We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”