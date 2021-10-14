Randy Travis was showered with adoration by Garth Brooks and other country stars at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday night.

Travis, 62, was presented with the CMT 2021 Artist of a Lifetime Award at the event held in Nashville.

Brooks was one of many artists in attendance celebrating Travis’ work and thanked him in a big way.

“I stand here tonight as one of the benefactors of this man’s contributions to country music,” Brooks told the audience, via The Boot. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Randy Travis singlehandedly saved country music.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for Randy Travis. I don’t think any of us would be,” he continued. “This is totally my opinion, and it doesn’t have to be yours, but I think every artist in country music over the next 100 years should bow to this man and thank him for his contributions.”

There was arguably no bigger praise to Travis than the words shared by his wife, Mary Davis.

“After listening to these artists tonight, and these uplifting songs and the great sounds that are coming from ’em, thank you so much for following in the footsteps…” she shared. She grew emotional as she noted out Travis’ stroke took away his voice, “but it didn’t take the man, and it didn’t take the heart.”

“And you know what else? It didn’t take the music. We’ll have that forever and ever, amen,” she added. “You deserve every minute of it, baby. You put in a lot of hard work.”