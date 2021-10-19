Randy Travis was showered with adoration by Garth Brooks and other country stars at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday night.

Travis, 62, was presented with the CMT 2021 Artist of a Lifetime Award at the event held in Nashville.

Brooks was one of many artists in attendance celebrating Travis’ work and thanked him in a big way.

“I stand here tonight as one of the benefactors of this man’s contributions to country music,” Brooks told the audience, via The Boot. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Randy Travis singlehandedly saved country music.

RELATED: Boyz II Men Move Chris Stapleton With Their Version Of ‘Cold’

Garth Brooks and Randy Travis — Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for Randy Travis. I don’t think any of us would be,” he continued. “This is totally my opinion, and it doesn’t have to be yours, but I think every artist in country music over the next 100 years should bow to this man and thank him for his contributions.”

There was arguably no bigger praise to Travis than the words shared by his wife, Mary Davis.

“After listening to these artists tonight, and these uplifting songs and the great sounds that are coming from ’em, thank you so much for following in the footsteps…” she shared. She grew emotional as she noted out Travis’ stroke took away his voice, “but it didn’t take the man, and it didn’t take the heart.”

“And you know what else? It didn’t take the music. We’ll have that forever and ever, amen,” she added. “You deserve every minute of it, baby. You put in a lot of hard work.”

Travis expressed his sincere appreciation for Brooks in a Facebook post published on Monday.

“When my last silent prayer is said, I’ll thank God for Garth Brooks in my life,” Travis wrote. “Our lives are like a mountain range — each a separate mountain, a different elevation, a different climb to the top, with different views — but it takes them all to make a range. The higher you go, the more you see, the greater the rush, the harder the fall. I’ve had my share of it all.

RELATED: Randy Travis Lights Up Social Media With Sweet TikTok Duet

Garth Brooks, Mary Travis and Randy Travis — Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

“Now, I have the chance to glance back on ones that made my climb better, easier and more worthwhile,” he continued. “Garth Brooks came along right behind me and kept cheering me on as he climbed his own ‘taller’ mountain! I’m so glad one was near the other. I’m on the other side of my mountain, so we don’t see each other as much; but, never a day goes by that I doubt Garth is still there for me — telling the world now, what he told me back then.”