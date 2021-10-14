Rod Black is leaving behind TSN after 30 years with the network.

The iconic Canadian sportscaster, 59, shared the news on Twitter Thursday, leaving a series of unanswered questions among sports fans.

“Sad to say goodbye today to my friends at CTV and TSN but so excited for my next chapter which will be as amazing the last,” he wrote. “Thank you. Had the time of my life. Cheers.”

Black also shared a statement through TSN, “I’ve been a broadcaster for almost 40 years, with over 30 of those spent with the Bell Media family, and have had a front-row seat to some of the most magical moments in sport.”

He continued, “I’ve had the chance to travel the world, but more importantly I’ve been able to cover this country from coast-to-coast-to-coast. I will miss the network, and particularly those who have sat beside me and worked with me during all of the incredible events we’ve covered. I can’t extend my thanks enough to all those who’ve been part of this journey. I’m so excited for the next chapter, which will be the most exciting chapter of all.”

Black has been covering sports for almost 40 years. He is best known by Toronto sports fans as the host of NBA On TSN, and for his coverage of memorable Raptors playoff runs.

“Rod has been an unforgettable and consistent presence on TSN, with a deep sports knowledge that has allowed him to seamlessly transition between hosting duties and calling games, from football to figure skating to basketball, and more,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior VP, Sales and Sports, Bell Media in a statement. “While we’ll miss him behind the desk and in the booth, we are grateful for his time with the network and wish him nothing but the best.”

Twitter had a lot to say about Black’s departure. Check out some of the reaction:

