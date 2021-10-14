Click to share this via email

This Avenger is going to need a change of plans for the holidays.

On Thursday, Disney+ debuted a new 60-second TV ad for the Marvel series “Hawkeye”, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

In the show, Hawkeye “has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.”

Photo: Disney Plus

The six-part series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Rhys Thomas is the showrunner on the series, which is being directed by duo Bert and Bertie.

“Hawkeye” premieres with its first two episodes on Nov. 24.