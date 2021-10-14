Sharna Burgess is clearing the air.

After her and partner, and real-life boyfriend, Brian Austin Green’s shocking elimination on Tuesday’s “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple seemingly skipped out on the interviews after the show.

In an Instagram story this week, Burgess addressed the online chatter, denying the rumours that they were too “salty” over their elimination to stay for press.

According to the dancing pro, there was a very simple explanation.

“I just wanted to clean something up real quick because I think this is said in a couple of press releases, we didn’t leave before press started, we did wait a good 30 minutes on the Zoom link greenroom waiting for everyone to do press,” she explained. “But nothing came through to us, apparently there was a big mix-up with the Zoom links last night. And then we had to go to the people that were getting us out of our wigs and [makeup]… There were people waiting for us to do that.”

That’s when the “Beverly Hills, 90210″ alum chimed in, adding, “So we weren’t, like, salty and wanting to f**king storm out of there.”

“No one is salty,” Burgess continued. “Everyone in the competition is absolutely amazing and we are deeply grateful for our time on it.”

Burgess and Green have been dating since August 2020. The pair got together just months after Green’s public divorce from Megan Fox.