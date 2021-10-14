Could the next Spider-Man film be Tom Holland’s last?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star shared about how filming one scene in the movie made him feel like the series might be over.

“We’ve been making these films for five years now. We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way,” Holland said.

“We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers,” he continued. “So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

Holland added, “We were all treating [‘No Way Home’] as the end of a franchise, let’s say.”

But just because the film feels like an ending, doesn’t mean there won’t be more to come.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the ‘Homecoming’ trilogy,” Holland explained. “We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [‘No Way Home’] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theatres Dec. 17.