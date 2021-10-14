Dwayne Johnson remembers his roots and he’s giving back.

Johnson and his Project Rock initiative are starting a long-term project committed to the health and performance of student-athletes and coaches, via Sports Illustrated.

The new initiative is in collaboration with Under Armour and will see the football teams fitted with Project Rock performance gear.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Has Hip Hop Fans Pumped With His Rap Debut

“I am honoured to give back to the football players and coaches at McKinley High School and Freedom High School, my former stomping grounds in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,” said Johnson. “I often speak about how the lessons I’ve learned on the football field have proven to be invaluable – not just because of the wins but more importantly, because of the losses and the challenges I’ve had to overcome.”

The football teams impacted are McKinley High School in Honolulu and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Gets Candid About His Feud With Vin Diesel

“I’m the same scrappy, hungry kid whose NFL dreams did not come true. But I learned over time that failures are often the best thing to happen to us, and that resilience and hard work will always begin and end with me.

“Hopefully, my words of encouragement will open their eyes just a little bit wider to see the opportunities they all have this season as student-athletes… And hopefully, my Project Rock Gear will give them a little more gasoline to be the hardest workers in the room,” he concluded. “I’ll be keeping a close eye on their seasons, and rooting them on like the big, bald, tattooed, cheerleading dinosaur that I am.”