Lady Gaga is pulling out all the stops for her flight to Las Vegas.

In a luxe look shared on Instagram, the superstar, 35, rocked a boa made completely out of $100 bills while posing on a private jet.

Gaga styled her avant-garde accessory with a polka-dotted Magda Butrym dress, Valentino cat-eye sunglasses and a hot pink Hermès Kelly bag.

“Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️,” the “House Of Gucci” star captioned the fabulous shot. “#Jazz #LoveForSale.”

Shortly after sharing the pic, Gaga’s comment section was flooded with hilarious responses from the singer’s Little Monsters.

“Gaga can you give me that scarf I’m… cold,” one fan joked.

Another added, “Which bill is from my Chromatica tour ticket?”

Gaga is set to return to her Vegas Jazz & Piano residency this month at MGM’s Park Theater. She resumes performances on Oct. 14 and will continue with nine more shows through Oct. 31.